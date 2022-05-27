Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. They issued a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $27.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 184,223 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.