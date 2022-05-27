Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 185.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 156,814 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 365,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.80.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CZR. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

