Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.96

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.96 and last traded at $74.96, with a volume of 3680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Cabot alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.78%.

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cabot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,206 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.