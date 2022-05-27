Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) CEO Sells $988,637.55 in Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cabot stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

