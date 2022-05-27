Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABOGet Rating) will report sales of $431.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $436.30 million. Cable One posted sales of $401.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,751.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $3.45 on Tuesday, reaching $1,283.51. The stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,328.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,524.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,049.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.63%.

About Cable One (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

