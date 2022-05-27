Cabana LLC Buys Shares of 1,537 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,791. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $193.17 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

