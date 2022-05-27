BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Trading 3.3% Higher

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $32.90. 63,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 102,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.