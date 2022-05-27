Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €17.70 ($18.83) to €18.00 ($19.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($35.11) to €29.00 ($30.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €20.00 ($21.28) to €19.50 ($20.74) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Buzzi Unicem stock remained flat at $$9.56 during trading hours on Thursday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

