BTIG Research Trims Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Target Price to $25.00

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,843.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 35.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Global (Get Rating)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.