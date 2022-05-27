Brokerages Set Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target at $35.00

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 23.0% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,653 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $254,511,000 after purchasing an additional 77,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,649,725 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,457 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Tripadvisor by 33.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $135,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,436 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Tripadvisor by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.