Brokerages Set Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Price Target at $49.67

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

SAH traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $46.52. 2,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,953. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.05. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak purchased 127,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,450,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 9.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 45.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 19.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

