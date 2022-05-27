Brokerages Set Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target at $84.64

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. 459,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,921,396. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $143.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,619,000 after purchasing an additional 828,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

