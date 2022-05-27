Brokerages Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price at $384.50

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $384.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $281.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $259.95 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

