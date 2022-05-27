Brokerages Set ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) PT at $11.02

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on IS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ironSource by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IS remained flat at $$2.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,985,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. ironSource has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

