Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Price Target at $13.25

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of HBM opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 45.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 85,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 258.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 232,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 167,362 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,703.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 93,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 88,559 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 379.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 121,178 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 95,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 214.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 31,539 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

