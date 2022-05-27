Brokerages Set Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Target Price at $33.25

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several analysts have commented on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,490,000 after purchasing an additional 75,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,108,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 83,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period.

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.63. 161,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

