Brokerages Set Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Price Target at C$63.86

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$63.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HDI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

HDI opened at C$32.00 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$28.18 and a twelve month high of C$49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.02. The firm has a market cap of C$762.18 million and a P/E ratio of 4.16.

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$649.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$604.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 6.462757 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

About Hardwoods Distribution (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.