Brokerages Set Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Target Price at $53.67

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on FPRUY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fraport from €57.00 ($60.64) to €54.00 ($57.45) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fraport from €65.00 ($69.15) to €57.00 ($60.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY remained flat at $$27.35 on Friday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

