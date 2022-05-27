Brokerages Set ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Target Price at $27.75

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FORG shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ForgeRock stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,176. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,930,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 454,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,253,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

