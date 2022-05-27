Brokerages Set Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Target Price at $107.50

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERFSF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($132.98) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($132.98) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $92.37. The stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 490. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.48.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.