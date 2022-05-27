Brokerages Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Target Price at $50.00

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Doximity alerts:

Shares of Doximity stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,070. Doximity has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.