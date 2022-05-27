Brokerages Set Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Target Price at €98.27

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €97.13 ($103.33).

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHER shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($93.62) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

ETR DHER traded up €4.85 ($5.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €33.15 ($35.27). The company had a trading volume of 1,656,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €23.88 ($25.40) and a fifty-two week high of €134.95 ($143.56). The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €35.39 and its 200 day moving average is €64.29.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

