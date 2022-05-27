Brokerages Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Dana alerts:

DAN stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.32. Dana has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dana will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,233,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,915,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana (Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.