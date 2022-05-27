Brokerages Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price at C$50.90

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.90.

AP.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.96 per share, with a total value of C$39,856.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 229,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,933,683.84. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,500 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$674,245.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$38.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.62. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$37.00 and a 12-month high of C$48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

