Brokerages Expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perpetua Resources.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perpetua Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison bought 10,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chris J. Robison bought 7,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $65,580. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 24,771,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,810 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 69.0% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.08. Perpetua Resources has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

