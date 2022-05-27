Brokerages Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) to report sales of $64.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.69 million to $65.60 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $53.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $260.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.14 million to $267.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $284.93 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $303.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 507,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $86.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.80%.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

