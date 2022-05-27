Brokerages Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Brokerages predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million.

PAGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.76.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. 42,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,412. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $61.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

