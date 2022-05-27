Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $542.28 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) will post sales of $542.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $527.60 million and the highest is $586.23 million. Ameresco reported sales of $273.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $3.29 on Friday, hitting $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,182. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $235,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 over the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

