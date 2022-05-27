Brokerages Anticipate ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Announce -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.61). ALX Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALXO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 418,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,969. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $327.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 239.3% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 338.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 54.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 75,348 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 56.6% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after buying an additional 691,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

