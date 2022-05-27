Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Director Prashant Ranade Purchases 500 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) Director Prashant Ranade bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $12,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,197.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

