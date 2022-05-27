Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRLT. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $181,873.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,135,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

