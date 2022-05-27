Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.42-$3.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.42 billion-$31.42 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,832. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bridgestone has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $24.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRDCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

