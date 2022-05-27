Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($106.38) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €99.00 ($105.32) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($87.23) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.35 ($98.24).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €71.80 ($76.38) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($59.84). The company has a 50-day moving average of €72.29 and a 200 day moving average of €75.05.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

