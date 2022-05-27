BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BRCC. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded BRC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.57.

BRCC opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30. BRC has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRC during the first quarter valued at $90,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

