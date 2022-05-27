BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BRCC. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded BRC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.57.
BRCC opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30. BRC has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $34.00.
About BRC (Get Rating)
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
