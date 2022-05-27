Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-$3.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brady also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.08-3.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Brady alerts:

NYSE:BRC traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,699. Brady has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brady by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brady (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.