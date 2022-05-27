BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 450 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.66) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.16) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.73) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.81) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.29) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.21) on Thursday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.15) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.52). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £35.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.50.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

