Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.04

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 7283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boxed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13.

Boxed ( NYSE:BOXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Boxed by 3,629.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxed in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Boxed in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Boxed in the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxed in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

