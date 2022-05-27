BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $992-$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.36 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.

BOX traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. 46,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,095. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.54 and a beta of 1.15. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.10.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,480,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BOX by 1,767.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 783,695 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 213.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BOX by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 590,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in BOX by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 370,288 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

