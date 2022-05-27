Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.07.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $287,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.