Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits One Day Volume of $1.41 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.96 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00196500 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003044 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000495 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010863 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.17 or 0.00321252 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,898,166 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.