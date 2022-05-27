Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 31st

Shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of BQ opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. Boqii has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Boqii alerts:

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. Boqii had a negative return on equity of 89.22% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boqii will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boqii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boqii during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boqii during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Boqii during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boqii by 9,907.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 49,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boqii during the third quarter worth $168,000. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boqii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.