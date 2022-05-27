Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.78 billion-$9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.96 billion.

BAH traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $86.86. 1,005,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,100. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average is $83.95.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.30.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

