Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.02% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.
BOOT opened at $78.22 on Friday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $65.79 and a one year high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.84.
In other news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
