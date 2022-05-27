Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.67.

BOOT opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.84. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $65.79 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $72,492.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,180 shares of company stock worth $2,152,991 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 157,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 7,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

