Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the April 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.76. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $108.20.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.8297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%.
About Boliden AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boliden AB (publ) (BDNNY)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.