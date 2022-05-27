Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the April 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.76. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.8297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.00.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

