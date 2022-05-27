BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, an increase of 920.2% from the April 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.96) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($63.83) to €63.00 ($67.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($74.47) to €72.00 ($76.60) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($72.34) to €71.00 ($75.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.6552 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%.

About BNP Paribas (Get Rating)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.