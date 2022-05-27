Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,371 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.18% of Rapid7 worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 518,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,055,000 after purchasing an additional 29,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

