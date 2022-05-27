Blair William & Co. IL Sells 345 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Cooper Companies worth $15,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $489,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,222 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $459.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.44.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COO opened at $343.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.11. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.43 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

