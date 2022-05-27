Blair William & Co. IL Sells 22,440 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,440 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.89% of Palomar worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 935,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 934,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,444 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 459,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 443,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,718,000 after acquiring an additional 34,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Palomar stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.89. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

