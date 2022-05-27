Blair William & Co. IL Sells 141,893 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,893 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.09% of Repay worth $17,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Repay by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000.

In related news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Thornburgh acquired 4,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $50,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 120,500 shares of company stock worth $1,355,895 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

RPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

RPAY stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 0.75. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

